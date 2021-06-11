STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atmanirbhar against Covid should not only be for Centre, but also for State: Expert

The government should come out with a two or three-year plan to tackle the pandemic, which could soon become endemic.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Prof Dr PM Murali, chairman of the Golden Jubilee Biotech Park for Women in Chennai and president of the All India Biotechnology Lead Enterprises (ABLE) was one of the key players in drafting a framework for biotechnology policy when Chief Minister MK Stalin held the post of Deputy CM in the previous DMK regime. C Shivakumar caught up with him to chat about his views on what the State should do to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

What should the way forward for the State be in this situation?
The government should come out with a two or three-year plan to tackle the pandemic, which could soon become endemic. The blueprint should be prepared by people from the industry or those outside the committee that is currently focussing on tackling the pandemic. Its focus should be on procuring 13 to 15 crore vaccines in the next two years.

Any suggestions on the blueprint?
There is a need to safeguard equipment like oxygen concentrators and generators which the government got as a gift from abroad. There is a need to service the equipment and expenditure has to be maintained. The blueprint should ensure that the equipment is in working condition, in case of a third wave. The government should come out with a budget for this and also set up a micro plan, lest it becomes obsolete. The agencies that will repair the equipment also need to be identified.

What’s your take on the State’s biotech policy? Does it need a rework?
The present government needs to tweak the policy and re-prioritise it for the next five years. It should be done with the help of stakeholders like vaccine manufacturers, pharma companies and the industry. It should also have representation from the industry.

In that case, what could be the contours of the new policy?
The new policy, besides focussing on tackling Covid, should also focus on nutrition, so as to develop the immunity. The focus should also be on setting up oxygen plants nearer to cities. Tamil Nadu should not be dependent on other States for oxygen. Take in case of Coimbatore, where dependence was on the Kanjikode plant in Kerala. If the other State refuses to provide oxygen in time, we have to depend on supplies that are far away. There should be oxygen plants nearer to cities like Madurai, Tiruchy, Erode, so that if the neighbouring State blocks it, we don’t have to wait for oxygen coming all the way from Thoothukudi or Chennai. The golden hour should not be wasted. State-run vaccine centres should be brought back so as to not be dependent on the private sector. ‘Atmanirbhar’ is not only for the Centre, but also the State.

Whom do you suggest should formulate the blueprint?
The government should come out with an expert panel similar to what is being done in Karnataka, under a Vision Group. They should be apolitical and should have an international standing so that they can woo investments from abroad, similar to what was done in the auto sector. It should also liaise with the Centre to push for funds as it is the need of the hour for nation building.

