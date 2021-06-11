IIT-M developing ‘game-changer’ software to monitor marine traffic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT-Madras researchers are developing an indigenous Vessel Traffic Software (VTS) to monitor maritime traffic. This will cater to the increasing maritime traffic and help keep pace with global technological developments in the maritime domain.

Initially envisaged as part of the Maritime Vision 2030 action plans, this project is part of a collaboration between IIT-M and VOC Port Trust in Thoothukudi.

TK Ramachandran, chairman, VOC Port Trust, said, “VOC Port is the first major Indian port to sign an MoU with the NTCPWC for the development of indigenous software for the VTS system. It will be a game changer, since ports are currently overdependent on proprietary and costly foreign-made software solutions.”

K Murali, professor In-charge, NTCPWC, said, “The indigenous VTS software system developed by the IIT-M will open up the pathway for India to develop other indigenous technology solutions for which the maritime industry severely depends on overseas solutions.”