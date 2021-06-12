Caught on cam: Thieves use car to steal chicken in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While movies show thieves in cars arrive for a hefty heist, the Korattur police are searching for car-borne thieves who stole 10 country chickens.

Though the incident happened on May 30, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Saturday.

According to the police, the shop belongs to one Boopalan located on Vallalar street at Padi. On May 30, he found about 10 country chickens missing from his shop and lodged a complaint at Korattur police station. A case was registered and the CCTV footage at the shop was combed.

The police said the thieves arrived at the shop in a car at 5 am on May 30. The 10-minute long footage shows the driver wearing a lungi gets down and looks for movement of people for about five minutes. In between, a minor boy is also seen getting down and boarding the car again.

A few minutes later, a woman sitting in the rear row opens the back door, after which the man brings chickens from the shop and dumps them in the car. After repeating it thrice, he gets into the car and the vehicle flees the spot.

Police have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of the car's registration number.

A few weeks ago, goats were reported missing from a meat shop in Korattur and police are verifying if the same gang is behind the incident.