STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Caught on cam: Thieves use car to steal chicken in Chennai

Though the incident happened on May 30, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Saturday.

Published: 12th June 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

The CCTV screengrab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While movies show thieves in cars arrive for a hefty heist, the Korattur police are searching for car-borne thieves who stole 10 country chickens.

Though the incident happened on May 30, the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on Saturday.

According to the police, the shop belongs to one Boopalan located on Vallalar street at Padi. On May 30, he found about 10 country chickens missing from his shop and lodged a complaint at Korattur police station. A case was registered and the CCTV footage at the shop was combed.

The police said the thieves arrived at the shop in a car at 5 am on May 30. The 10-minute long footage shows the driver wearing a lungi gets down and looks for movement of people for about five minutes. In between, a minor boy is also seen getting down and boarding the car again.

A few minutes later, a woman sitting in the rear row opens the back door, after which the man brings chickens from the shop and dumps them in the car. After repeating it thrice, he gets into the car and the vehicle flees the spot. 

Police have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of the car's registration number. 

A few weeks ago, goats were reported missing from a meat shop in Korattur and police are verifying if the same gang is behind the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chicken thieves car-borne thieves CCTV footage
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at drive-through vaccination centre of Moolchand Hospital, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Single dose sufficient for those who recover from mild Covid, says AIIMS study
A medic collects nasal sample from a passenger at Dadar station to curb COVID-19 spread in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Did a delayed second dose give the delta variant an evolutionary helping hand?
PM Narendra Modi and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photos | PTI)
In a federal system, states are partners, not subordinates
Talk of non-BJP, non-Cong alliance  as Pawar meets Prashant Kishor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Why youngsters are more vulnerable in second Covid-19 wave ? | Doctors On Covid
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp