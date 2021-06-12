CM Stalin to meet PM Modi on June 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 17 at New Delhi. This is Stalin’s first meeting with Modi after assuming the office of Chief Minister. Stalin is leaving for New Delhi on June 16 and is scheduled to return to Chennai on June 17.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is likely to submit a memorandum relating to the various demands of the State government including GST dues, Central share of taxes, pending Central allocation for various development schemes, scrapping NEET, etc.

During the past one month, he has written many letters to the Prime Minister on key issues and during his meeting, Stalin is likely to reiterate the demands which are yet to be fulfilled, like more doses of Corona vaccines, expediting the process for operationalisation of the Integrated Vaccine Complex at Chengalpattu, etc.

Minister holds review meet with DISH officials

Chennai: A review meeting was held by the Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development, CV Ganesan, with the officers of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH). In order to improvise the functioning of the department, necessary advice and suggestions were given by the minister. The minister insisted that the officers should take effective steps to make TN a child labour-free State.