Singara Chennai 2.0: Project Blue could soon transform city's beaches

CHENNAI: As part of the city corporation's 'Singara Chennai 2.0' initiative, the city's beaches may soon get a makeover under the 'Project Blue' project.

According to a corporation official, introducing beach vending carts was one of the proposals along with creating a shady and calming pathway along the service road for walkers and joggers.

With inclusivity being a major part of the project, enabling access for Persons with Disabilities to the waves and setting up viewing decks will also be a part of the beach development project, said officials.

Along with this, ideas were floated for a water fountain on the Adyar river, visible from the Western side of the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar bridge.

"We are still in the process of discussing ideas and their feasibility. Ideas from various departments were encouraged during a recent meeting to discuss proposals," said a senior corporation official.

A meeting was held last week with the Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior engineers from the Works department of the city corporation.

Apart from beach beautification schemes, the project will also involve heritage, culture, education and health aspects of the city infrastructure. New parks, construction and renovation of flyovers and subways will be an integral part of the renewed project, said corporation officials.

The Singara Chennai initiative was originally introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin when he was city mayor during 1996-2001. He later said in 2010 that he was able to achieve only 50% of his vision for this project and beseeched M Subramanian, the then Mayor, to continue the project with public cooperation.



