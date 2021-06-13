Chennai shows rapid decline in daily Covid count, records negative case growth of 7.6 percent since June 7

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Chennai recording fewer than a thousand daily Covid positive cases as of June 12, the fresh cases are on a rapid decline in the city.

According to the data shared by the Chennai Corporation, the city recorded a negative case growth of 7.6 percent in a seven-day block from June 7 to 13.

All the 15 Corporation zones are recording a case growth in negative as well. This means the number of people getting discharged daily is higher when compared to the fresh cases. The daily cases too are lower than the previous days.

Here's the Info Graphic summary and Overall zone-wise status of Covid-19 cases and zone-wise growth rate of new cases in Chennai.#Covid19Chennai #GCC #Chennai #ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/H5xkY9rdAB — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 13, 2021

The active cases in the city are now at 2 percent with 9,839 active cases while 97 percent of the people have been discharged.

Chennai Corporation officials said that the vaccination drive is picking up and camps are being held in hotspots.

“We have vaccinated 10,332 people in Koyambedu and close to 3,000 people in Kasimedu and Chintadripet. Higher priority is given to the hotspot areas,” said a corporation official.

Meanwhile, the city’s test positivity rate is at 3.27 percent, indicating that the spread has been efficiently contained.