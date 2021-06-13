STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccinating market vendors a priority

In a move to prevent a first-wave-like Covid cluster in markets, the Chennai Corporation right off the bat prioritised vaccinating vendors from Koyambedu and Kasimedu markets.

Published: 13th June 2021

Minister Ma Subramanian launching vaccination camp at Koyambedu vegetable market, in Chennai. on Saturday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

“As of July 12, over 10,000 vendors at the Koyambedu market have been vaccinated, while over 2,500 vendors, retailers, and wholesalers from Kasimedu and Chindraripet markets have received the doses,” said Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

The civic body conducted special camps to continue vaccination. On an average, at least 600 people received the doses daily at the Koyambedu market. “We have also conducted 400 to 500 random RT-PCR tests at Koyambedu,” Bedi added. 

Out of the 3,400 samples taken from the market in June, only one turned out positive, while 9,000 tests were conducted in May and 16 tested positive. Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy said that prioritising vaccination for market vendors was a great plan. “Lorry drivers coming from other districts too should be given the doses. Roofs of markets should also be opened for better ventilation,” Dr Kolandasamy added. He also suggested targeting cab drivers, pharmacy salesmen, street vendors, electricians, and household workers for vaccination. 

Infectious disease specialist Dr Subramanian Swaminathan of Gleneagles Global Health City said, “Two doses of vaccine for a sizeable population of vendors and even the load men and lorry drivers coming from other districts would cut down the possibilities of acquiring infection by 75 per cent and would reduce the chances of transmission. Workers in public service such as bus conductors and postmen could also be prioritised for the drive.

