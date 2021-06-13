Rural Industries Minister expedites works on 3,260 residential quarters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan inspected and expedited the works for constructing 3,260 residential quarters in four locations in Mylapore Assembly constituency, to be completed at a total cost of Rs 426.19 crore.

Construction works are going on in areas including Srinivasapuram, Foreshore Estate and Dooming Kuppam. In these locations, TNSCB buildings built 30 years ago have been demolished and reconstruction of residential quarters are underway. At the Srinivasapuram site, the minister directed that the new multi-storey residential quarters should not exceed five floors.