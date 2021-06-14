STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

New-age tech courses all the rage

Increased use of digital facilities results in higher demand for courses in fields like AI and IoT.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Internet of things

For representational purposes

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  There is a sharp rise in demand for undergraduate technical courses in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Internet of Things (IoT), encouraging many colleges to start degree programmes in these fields. Increased use of digital technology during lockdowns is said to be one reason for this rise in demand.

At least 100 private colleges in Tamil Nadu have applied for approval of courses in AI alone, according to Anna University sources. Computer science and its allied courses are in peak demand as recruitment has been robust in these fields, said RM Kishore, vice-chairman, RMK Group of Institutions.

Many colleges launched fresh courses in these fields also because All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) decided not to allow existing institutions to start new programmes or increase the number of existing programmes in conventional areas like mechanical or civil engineering. R ather, the institutions would only be allowed to start a new programme or increase intake in 17 emerging areas, including AI, IoT, blockchain, robotics, quantum computing, data sciences, cybersecurity, 3D printing and design, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR).

All India Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions Secretary T D Eswaramoorthy, told Express that biology-related courses like biomedical engineering have become more popular in the State. “On one hand, with the pandemic, students see many opportunities in allied fields of medicine. On the other hand, there is confusion in Tamil Nadu after the introduction of NEEEET. So, students apply for these courses,” he said. Swagata Sarkar, head of the department of AI and Data Science, Sri Sairam Engineering College, told Express that there has been a rapid increase in the amount of data available.

“We have a lot of data, but we do not know what to do with it. Data analytics helps in picking useful information from gigabytes of data. This information can then be used to develop prediction models in fields like finance, data storage and even epidemiology,” she said. Sai Prakash Leo Muthu, CEO, Sairam Institutions, told Express that he doubled the number of seats in the AI programme for 2021-22 from the previous year. He, however, added that once-popular courses like mechanical and civil engineering were losing demand. “The government is talking about Smart Cities. Technically there should be a lot of recruitment opportunities for students in these courses,” he said.

Read the full article on www.newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IoT AI Machine learning Data science Cyber security
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp