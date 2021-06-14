Only 21 streets in Chennai with more than 10 Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On May 9, as many as 725 streets in Chennai had more than 10 Covid cases. But now, there are just 21 such streets, as per data from the city corporation. At the end of April, the corresponding number was 375, and at the end of May, after shooting up, it fell to 365.

Now, four of the corporation’s 15 zones Perungudi, Valasaravakkam, Tiruvottiyur and Royapuram have no streets with more than 10 Covid patients, as per data the corporation’s public health department shared with Express.

On the other hand, among the streets with more than 10 cases are Valluvar Street (Madhavaram zone), VOC Nagar Market Street (Tondiarpet zone), Barracks Road (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone), Jaswanth Nagar, Mugappair West (Ambattur zone), Raja Annamalaipuram Second Main Road (Teynampet zone), Arcot Road (Kodambakkam zone), Velachery Main Road (Adyar zone), Indira Nagar 11th Cross Street (Adyar zone), and Village High Road (Sholinganallur zone).

The city has 204 streets with six-to-10 cases, and 899 with three-to-five cases, according to the data. On April 29, there were 993 streets with six-to-10 cases. Of the 899 streets with between three and five cases, Teynampet has the most (106), followed by Anna Nagar (84). Teynampet also has the most streets (38) with between six and 10 cases. Among them are Choolaimedu High Road, Anderson Road, School Road, Moors Road, TTK Road and CP Ramasami Road.