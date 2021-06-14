STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PUBG gamer Madhan absconding after summoned for enquiry: Chennai Police

This comes a day after the police called him for an enquiry based on complaints from several people that he had swindled money from girls and used obscene language in his videos.

Published: 14th June 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

By  Sahaya Novinston Lobo  
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Pulianthope cyber cell police have launched a hunt for Madhan, an online gamer who uploads his gaming footage on YouTube after he allegedly went absconding. 

Madhan aka Madhan OP plays PUBG on his mobile phone, records the gaming footage, and uploads it on Youtube to show strategies, tips, and tactics to rookie players. He started out in 2019 and has over seven lakh subscribers, according to his YouTube page.

The issue was brought to light after a YouTuber Jason Samuel did a two hours long show exposing Madhan on how he targeted young girls.

A police officer dealing with the case said, "While he plays he usually communicates with fellow gamers. He has uploaded hundreds of videos most of which have crossed over million views. On most of his videos, one can find him using derogatory language. Interestingly, this had got everyone’s attention and several youngsters liked them."

The police said that his viewers are from age 10 to 25 with schoolboys looking at his videos to learn how to play PUBG. Reportedly Madhan’s fans who got an option to play with him boasted about the fact and shared online them playing together.

“Recently, while playing with teenage girls he had used derogatory words. We received several complaints from multiple contacts. Some have filed a complaint that whenever a girl texts him online through Instagram Madhan responds and builds contact and asks for money claiming that he is needed and later stops responding,” said the police.

The Pulianthope police on several complaints summoned Madhan for enquiry on Monday. Later in the day, police said he was absconding and was trying to track him.

This news has brought a reaction from several Youtubers as they appreciated this since he was using derogatory words and called upon self-censoring to make YouTube views more reliable.

