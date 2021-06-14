STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

World Health Organisation highlights Chennai NGO’s ‘home again’ project

A typical home has 4-5 people with one or two on-site personal assistants visiting or living with them based on need.

Published: 14th June 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

World Health Organization

World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  “A large number of homeless people with mental health issues are admitted in institutions and even if some of them get better, they are unable to get out of these institutions due to factors like poverty and homelessness. To address this, we piloted the Home Again project in 2015,” said Pallavi Rohatgi, executive director (partnerships), The Banyan.

Banyan’s Home Again is one of the projects highlighted in the World Health Organisation’s recent publication, ‘Guidance on Community Mental Health Services: Promoting Person-Centred and Rights-Based Approaches’. The Guidance is a set of documents that provide information and support to all stakeholders who wish to develop or transform their mental health system and services to align with the international human rights standards including the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Vanitha Rajesh, head of the Center for Mental Health and Inclusive Development Program, The Banyan, said, “Home Again offers people living with mental illness, the opportunity to live in rented, shared homes in the community with support delivered through personal assistants for health, economic transactions, work and leisure.”

Along with housing, the intervention features allied supporting services including social care support and facilitation, access to healthcare, case management (detailed biopsychosocial assessments and personalised care plans), and on-site personal assistance. A typical home has 4-5 people with one or two on-site personal assistants visiting or living with them based on need.

The intervention has been implemented in neighbourhoods in Chennai, villages in Trichy and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu, Malappuram and Thrissur in Kerala, Ratnagiri Mumbai in Maharashtra, Guwahati and Boko in Assam with a partner, Ashadeep.

Currently 243 people live across 52 homes in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. Additionally, 30 people live as part of homes offered by their partner Ashadeep in Assam. One of the panel members at the WHO’s conference, Keshav, former union health secretary said, “This model which the Banyan has tried and tested is being implemented in other areas as well.

Government of Tamil Nadu is partnering to implement this in several districts, since Banyan is largely focused on Chennai. In the context of the WHO Guidance, it will only work if government begins to understand it. A lot of examples given in the Guidance are of civil society organisations. We have to see similar work being done by government agencies,” he said.

Background
Banyan’s Home Again is one of the projects highlighted in the World Health Organisation’s recent publication, ‘Guidance on Community Mental Health Services: Promoting Person-Centred and Rights-Based Approaches’. It offers people living with mental illness, to live in rented, shared homes

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO Pallavi Rohatgi The Banyan Chennai
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp