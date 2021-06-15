STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lt Deepak honoured with President’s Gold Medal

As a young cadet in the school, Deepak Singh was a good academician and a sportsperson.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cadet Deepak Singh (now Lieutenant), the parade commander at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), has been awarded the President’s Gold medal for topping the order of merit in IMA.An alumnus of Rashtriya Military School, Bengaluru, Deepak Singh, was among the six cadets who passed out from the institution in the year 2017 to join National Defence Academy. The other five are Aman Singh, Malay Chandan, Rohit Kumar, Ujjwal Sarkar and Avinash Chaubey.

Deepak Singh sets a benchmark for the cadets in the school. As a young cadet in the school, Deepak Singh was a good academician and a sportsperson. He recollects that the seven years’ stay in the school has paved the path of his dreams to reality, according to a release from the school.As many as 341 Indian Gentleman Cadets and 84 foreign Gentleman Cadets attended the passing out parade in Indian Military Academy. Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, the guardians of the cadets were not allowed to participate in the parade.  

Meanwhile, Lt Vikram Venkat Subramaniam, a second generation Army officer who has a unique distinction of coming from a humble family belonging to Thirukokarnam, Pudukkottai, also passed out from IMA. His father is a Brigadier in Indian Army who after a career spanning 36 years earned a Sena Medal and was in Mechanised Infantry. Lt Vikram a alumni of DAV Gopalpuram and VIT Vellore owes it to both Institutions for his academic credentials.

