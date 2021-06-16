Chennai police arrests absconding PUBG gamer Madhan's wife in Salem

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested PUBG gamer Madhan Kumar Manikkam's wife Kruthika. While Madhan is still absconding, police said they have arrested Kruthika because it was found during investigation that it was she who often conversed with Madhan in foul language in the videos.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the PUBG gamer on charges of using obscene language in his gaming videos that were uploaded in YouTube also.

The police alleged that they have received over 100 complaints from different localities and had registered cases under five different sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act.

The Chennai police on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Kruthika from their residence in Salem. Sources said that she was brought to Chennai along with Madhan's father and brother. Police sources also said she was being interrogated and will be later produced before a court.

A police officer privy to the case said, "They did this to make the channel popular. Kruthika is also the admin of the channel and uploaded the videos on YouTube."

Police also added that Madhan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and have completed Electronics and Communications Engineering. Native of Salem, Madan is a full-time YouTuber and posts PUBG videos on his channel called 'Toxic Madan 18+'.

Madhan has over 8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Majority of the complaints were focused on obscene talks but some also alleged they were cheated via Instagram.

A laptop, desktop and a mobile phone has been seized from Kruthika and further investigation is on to ascertain the whereabouts of Madan.