STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai police arrests absconding PUBG gamer Madhan's wife in Salem

The Chennai police alleged that they have received over 100 complaints from different localities and had registered cases under five different sections of IPC, IT Act and Women Representation Act.

Published: 16th June 2021 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

mobile gaming, mobile watching

Madhan has over 8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. (Representational Photo)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch of the Chennai Police on Wednesday arrested PUBG gamer Madhan Kumar Manikkam's wife Kruthika. While Madhan is still absconding, police said they have arrested Kruthika because it was found during investigation that it was she who often conversed with Madhan in foul language in the videos.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the PUBG gamer on charges of using obscene language in his gaming videos that were uploaded in YouTube also. 

The police alleged that they have received over 100 complaints from different localities and had registered cases under five different sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act.

ALSO READ | PUBG gamer Madhan absconding after summoned for enquiry: Chennai Police

The Chennai police on Wednesday arrested 26-year-old Kruthika from their residence in Salem. Sources said that she was brought to Chennai along with Madhan's father and brother. Police sources also said she was being interrogated and will be later produced before a court.

A police officer privy to the case said, "They did this to make the channel popular. Kruthika is also the admin of the channel and uploaded the videos on YouTube."

Police also added that Madhan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and have completed Electronics and Communications Engineering. Native of Salem, Madan is a full-time YouTuber and posts PUBG videos on his channel called 'Toxic Madan 18+'.

Madhan has over 8 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel. 

Majority of the complaints were focused on obscene talks but some also alleged they were cheated via Instagram.

A laptop, desktop and a mobile phone has been seized from Kruthika and further investigation is on to ascertain the whereabouts of Madan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUBG Chennai Police Online Gamer Madhan Toxic Madan 18+
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp