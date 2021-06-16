STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai vaccinates more than 5000 people with disabilities at their doorsteps

Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said the policy of vaccinating people at their doorsteps is being implemented everywhere in Tamil Nadu

Published: 16th June 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has so far vaccinated 5839 people with disabilities at their houses even as activists stressed that this drive must be implemented in all districts and villages.

Activists said even though it has been months since the Tamil Nadu government urged all districts to conduct door-to-door vaccinations and make special arrangements for the physically challenged, such measures are not seen in the districts yet.

However, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said the policy of vaccinating people at their doorsteps is being implemented everywhere in Tamil Nadu.

“The Commissioner of the Welfare of Differently Abled is pushing it through the collectors but I don’t think this is getting implemented fully in the field level,” said the State President of the December 3 movement Deepaknathan, who is a rights activist and also helped initiate the move of doorstep vaccination for people with disabilities by meeting the Chief Minister.

ALSO READ: Chennai's Vandalur Zoo loses another young Asiatic lion to COVID-19

He also pointed out an instance of a differently-abled person in Chengalpet who could not get vaccinated as the vaccination camp was not friendly.

“In districts, houses are 12 to 13 kilometres away from the PHCs. How will the severely disabled people visit the centres,” questioned the activist.

He also stressed that the welfare of the differently-abled is important as they would end up as carriers if they are infected and would infect others. “There are so many elderly and disabled people living in villages and it can be efficiently planned for an inclusive vaccination drive,” he added.

Activists also urged for transparency in data on vaccinations of people with disabilities elsewhere in the state just like how they share it in Chennai.

The Health Secretary said, “Every district has innovated trying to reach achieve inclusiveness by providing extra facilities such as doorstep vaccination with sufficient medical preparedness to tackle adverse events,” adding that apart from people with disabilities, in Nilgiris, tribals were vaccinated, and in Nagapattinam fishermen were vaccinated.

“Many workplace interventions are also being done and this healthy involvement of a cross-section of society across the state and also in Chennai has helped in ensuring that the state has been able to overcome the vaccine hesitancy,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID-19 Coronavirus People with disabilities
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp