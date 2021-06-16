Covid patients at RGGGH recover after days on ventilator

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Multiple patients from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have recovered from Covid-19 after being in a CPAP ventilator for as long as even 25 days. A statement from the hospital said that a 38-year-old woman named Geetha was admitted on May 4.

“Her oxygen levels were 70 per cent during admission and she was in the CPAP ventilator for 25 days. Apart from this, all the routine Covid-19 treatment was given to her.

Subsequently, she recovered and was discharged from the hospital on June 15,” the statement said. Similarly, Sugumar (26) was admitted to RGGGH on May 10. “He had a CT chest Score of 85 and was in ventilator for 18 days before being discharged,” the statement said. Likewise, Shreedhar, a 32-year-old, who was admitted on May 12, had an SPO2 level of 75 per cent and a CT-Chest Covid score of 75 per cent as well.

He battled the virus in a ventilator for nine days before he began recovering and was discharged on June 15. The patients were sent off by the hospital dean Dr E Theranirajan and other doctors and nurses of the hospital with bouquets. Similarly, in June first week, a 27-year-old recovered from Covid-19 after being in the ventilator for 27 days at the RGGGH.