#MeToo: Shiva Shankar Baba, who fled Chennai after sexual abuse charges at school, nabbed in Delhi

Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba, said to be the founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School at Kelambakkam in Chennai

Published: 16th June 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shiva Shankar Baba, a religious guru who allegedly absconded after the Chennai police registered a case against him for sexually abusing schoolchildren, was arrested by the CBCID in Delhi on Wednesday.

As soon as the case was transferred from the Chennai police to the CBCID, Shiva Shankar Baba went missing and a few days back, it was reported that he was admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun.

However, when the CBCID team arrived at Dehradun, Shiva Shankar Baba was missing from the hospital. Police sources said he was tracked and arrested from a place on the outskirts of Delhi.

Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba, said to be the founder of Sushil Hari International Residential School at Kelambakkam in Chennai. Recently, several alumni of the school had posted on social media that Shiva Shankar Baba had sexually abused them when they were studying there.

The Chennai police later booked him under various sections of the IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

