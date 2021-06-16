STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Successful transplant in a pandemic

Kauvery Hospitals successfully performed a kidney transplant on a 35-year-old woman, who recovered from COVID-19 infection recently.

Published: 16th June 2021 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospitals successfully performed a kidney transplant on a 35-year-old woman, who recovered from COVID-19 infection recently. The patient from Madurai, came to Chennai for effective management of chronic kidney failure due to IgA nephropathy (IgA antibody build up in kidney which affects the functioning of the organ).

“The patient was diagnosed with IgA Nephropathy where the kidney’s functioning was deteriorating, requiring immediate transplant. The patient’s mother came forward to be the donor. All investigations pertaining to transplant were done and both the recipient and donor were found to be suitable. Meanwhile, the mother and daughter developed symptoms of COVID-19 with mild cold, fever and cough. Their CT reports were normal and hence were advised to be under home quarantine.

After recovery they tested negative, and tests on their antibody levels showed good response in their response to Covid infection, indicating they were well protected from further COVID-19. We then went ahead with the transplant procedure,” said Dr R Balasubramaniyam, chief nephrologist, Kauvery Hospital Chennai. The transplant was successful and donor was discharged in three days and the patient was discharged in six days.

The creatinine levels also reduced, and there was a shorter hospital stay. Speaking on the successful transplant Dr Aravindan Selvaraj co-founder and executive director, Kauvery Hospital Chennai, said, “Transplants in the last one-and-half years have been a challenge and only those transplants that required immediately, were performed. Meanwhile, other patients continued to be on dialysis and waited for the pandemic situation to settle down, fearing infection.

However, it is also to be noted that dialysis can be physically and economically challenging. I urge patients to consult with their specialists and also take the vaccine to protect them against severe and critical disease. I congratulate Dr Balasubramaniyam, Dr Jeevagan, urologist, Dr Balaji Kirushnan, Dr S Velmurugan and team for successfully treating the pat i ent amid the pandemic.” The transplant community across the globe is worried about carrying out organ transplants during the pandemic.

