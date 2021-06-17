Chennai corporation makes e-registration of wedding events mandatory on its portal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strengthening its Covid-19 containment efforts as part of precautions for a resurgence in cases, the Chennai Corporation has directed marriage halls and community centres to register with it immediately if there’s an wedding happening.

An order by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, issued to all the marriage halls, community centres, hotels & banquets and temples, said they shall inform the civic body about every booking then and there without any delay.

The information must be provided through the http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage hall/ website.

Any refusal to comply with this direction will attract penal provisions of Corporation's Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the order stated.

