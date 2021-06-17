STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid effect: Anxiety spikes among young children

Experts ask parents to spend more time with kids & reassure them

Published: 17th June 2021 06:43 AM

soumyadip sinha

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many of us experienced ‘freedom’ for the first time when we were 6-12 years of age. We went out, played, quarrelled, and cartwheeled. And as we did, our vision, hearing, and touch developed, and we learned social etiquette, the concept of sharing, teamwork among other things. But, this freedom that we took for granted is denied to thousands of children cooped up in their homes due to Covid. And, there are repercussions to this. 

Mental health experts say they are witnessing a spike in anxiety among children, especially during the second wave. “Those pursuing secondary education are busy with online classes. But, I have seen a lot of anxiety and apprehension among younger children. This is because many children contracted the infection in the second wave,” said Dr Vasanth Renganathan, a consultant psychiatrist in the city.

Experts also report an increase in behavioural disturbances like adamancy and irritability among children because of their having been cooped up in their houses. Dr R Vaidyanathan, another mental-health expert, said that parents must realise that their responsibilities have increased. “Parenting during a pandemic is a huge task in itself because you are not just a parent but a teacher and a friend as well. They must spend more time with their child,” he said.

Suggesting measures to address the anxiety-problem, Vaidyanathan said that parents must discuss the reality with their children and reassure them. “They could tell their children that their mother and father are vaccinated, they are wearing their masks while stepping out, and many precautions are being taken. This will instil confidence in the child. They will understand what is happening and adjust to the situation,” the doctor said. 

Another expert, Dr S Ravi, pointed out that children continue to consider the period as holidays. According to him, if parents keep the child occupied throughout the day, half the issues would be solved. Parents should also make them follow a healthy lifestyle and a routine.

“The child cannot wake up and sleep whenever they want. They must have a proper time table and exercise for at least 15 minutes a day. Education is not just textbook learning. It is also social and value education that we impart. Try to teach life skills to them based on their age. These can be anything like  vegetable cutting and gardening,” added Vasanth.

