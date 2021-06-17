STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dog purchaser has to treat the animal humanely: HC

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to provide an interim stay to prevent the Tamil Nadu Commando School from auctioning a male Chippiparai dog.

Published: 17th June 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to provide an interim stay to prevent the Tamil Nadu Commando School from auctioning a male Chippiparai dog. However, the court ordered that the auctioneer must ensure that the highest bidder must have the resources to maintain the dog humanely. 

The issue pertains to Antony Clement Rubin, a resident of Chennai moving a plea seeking to quash the auction notice for the male Chippipaarai dog of the Tamil Nadu Commando School. The petitioner submitted that the dog should be handed over to any recognised animal welfare organisation and not auctioned merely because some person with extra money may bid the highest for the same. He also said that the dog auctioned should not land in the hands of any breeder who does not treat dogs in his possession ethically. 

The first bench comprising Chief Justice  Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea refused to pass any interim directions to quash the auction notice. The bench however directed the Additional Director General of Police (Operations) to ensure that the highest bidder for the dog has the resources and infrastructure to treat the dog in a humane manner and disposed of the plea.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court dog
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Phase 3 Novavax coronavirus vaccine trial volunteer is given an injection at St George's University hospital in London. (Photo | AP)
Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
India adds 67,208 new cases, active cases lowest in 71 days
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp