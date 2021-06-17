Dog purchaser has to treat the animal humanely: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to provide an interim stay to prevent the Tamil Nadu Commando School from auctioning a male Chippiparai dog. However, the court ordered that the auctioneer must ensure that the highest bidder must have the resources to maintain the dog humanely.

The issue pertains to Antony Clement Rubin, a resident of Chennai moving a plea seeking to quash the auction notice for the male Chippipaarai dog of the Tamil Nadu Commando School. The petitioner submitted that the dog should be handed over to any recognised animal welfare organisation and not auctioned merely because some person with extra money may bid the highest for the same. He also said that the dog auctioned should not land in the hands of any breeder who does not treat dogs in his possession ethically.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy admitting the plea refused to pass any interim directions to quash the auction notice. The bench however directed the Additional Director General of Police (Operations) to ensure that the highest bidder for the dog has the resources and infrastructure to treat the dog in a humane manner and disposed of the plea.