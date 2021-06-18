Biomedical waste including PPE kits dumped in the open in South Chennai suburb, MLA assures action

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The never-ending spree of open dumping of biomedical waste continues in Chennai even during the COVID-19 pandemic, with activists now spotting it in the southern suburb of Thalambur.

Visuals shared by activists with The New Indian Express showed a huge pile of biomedical waste dumped close to the DLF housing complex alongside the approach road.

The waste consisted of PPE kits, medicine, syringes and tonic bottles and it was lit up with fire, smoke covering all over the place.

At least 10 cows were also spotted nibbling on the medical waste, causing a health hazard not just for humans but animals as well.

Civic activist David Manohar, who spotted this, said that the incident had happened on Thursday and residents raised the issue.

“I have written to the district collector, superintendent of police, and also to the Thiruporur MLA,” said Manohar.

He pointed out that this was the second such incident happening in the locality in recent times.

“This is hazardous, especially during the pandemic. Cattle graze on this and this would be consumed as beef raising the chain of risks,” he added.

The activist said that the TNPCB is unmindful of complaints and there was only one environmental engineer to monitor the biomedical waste dumped in the whole district.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Thiruporur’s VCK MLA SS Balaji said he would raise this issue with the Environment Minister and find a solution for it.

“I am preparing my representation to the minister and we will find a solution for this,” he said.

The MLA said that the whole structure of biomedical waste management needs to be changed in the TNPCB as there are only 30 district-level engineers and under them, there’s a total of 200 persons.

“One district environmental engineer is seeing an area up to 700 square kilometres. The manpower is less,” he said.

The MLA also said that the biomedical waste handlers are dumping it in the open by getting money from private hospitals or health care centres. “They are supposed to take it to the incinerators. We will take action,” he said.

Meanwhile, activist David Manohar said that the local police must be sensitized about this open dumping of medical waste.

“Police patrols are on the ground all the time. If they check suspicious trucks and lorries and question them regularly, this won’t happen,” he said.