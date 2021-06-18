Chennai Corp to fast-track Kosasthalaiyar SWD project

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After months of delay, the Chennai Corporation may now fast track the Integrated Storm Water Drain (ISWD) project, that was initiated during the previous AIADMK government. This is one of the many pending projects of Chennai Corporation, which was taken up during the previous government.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said he had a detailed project-wise review for the Kosathalaiyar Basin and has given contractors a show-cause notice for the delay in taking up the project.

Notices have been sent to 23 contractors who have delayed in not beginning the storm water drain and waterbody restoration projects in Chennai, including the Kosasthalaiyar Basin ISWD. “The North Chennai part of the project is more crucial as it is a flood-prone area. So, we are trying to push it up,” he said.

The civic body has announced that it would take action on the contractors if they further delay the projects. Funded by the Asian Development Bank, the ISWD network for Kosasthalaiyar Basin covers 763 kilometers in North Chennai, touching areas such as Thiruvottriyur, Manali, and Madhavaram. The ISWD project in South Chennai is stuck due to cases in the National Green Tribunal.

“A portion of the project in South Chennai was taken up but it is stuck in NGT. Based on the NGT decision, we will go ahead,” he added. The Commissioner also said that the civic body will do a fortnightly review of the other storm water drains in Chennai. On Thursday, the Commissioner reviewed works on multiple storm water drains in the city.