Chennai police form special team to nab ex-minister Manikandan in sexual abuse case

The former IT minister in the AIADMK government was booked two weeks ago by the All Women's Police, Adyar, based on a complaint by an actress

Published: 18th June 2021 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Manikandan_M

M Manikandan (Photo | Twitter)

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have formed a special team to trace former IT minister M Manikandan who has been booked on charges of raping an actress on the false promise of marriage. Following the dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea by the Madras High Court, Manikandan allegedly went absconding.

The actress had earlier lodged a complaint that Manikandan cheated her on the false promise of marriage and had a relationship with her for three years.

The former IT minister in the AIADMK government was booked two weeks ago by the All Women's Police, Adyar, based on her complaint. Police booked the case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rape, causing miscarriage and cheating.

The actress alleged that she met Manikandan in 2017 when he was minister and got close to him after the latter promised to do business together in Malaysia. She had reportedly tagged along with him to several places during his official tours. She alleged that she was tortured and also forced by him to abort after becoming pregnant by him.

Police sources said a special team has been deployed to Madurai and Ramanathapuram to trace Manikandan.

