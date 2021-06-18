Shiva Shankar Baba remanded for sexually abusing minors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shiva Shankar Baba was produced before the magistrate in Chengalpattu district and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days. Meanwhile the CB-CID police have requested one-week custody for inquiry.

Shiva Shankar Baba who absconded after police registered a case for sexually abusing school children, was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi on Wednesday. During the court hearing at the Mahila Court, his supporters and those against him raised slogans.

“Before things escalated we removed them from the premises. Shiva Shankar Baba was brought to Chennai on Wednesday night and was kept in police custody until Thursday morning,” said a source.

Three cases were registered against Shiva Shankar Baba, founder of the school, from which several alumni complained of sexual abuse. He was booked under various sections of IPC, Pocso Act and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act by Mahabalipuram All Women police.

As soon as the case was transferred to CB-CID, Siva Sankar Baba went missing and a few days back was heard to be admitted in a private hospital in Dehradun. However, when the CB-CID team arrived at Dehradun, he went missing from the hospital and was found to be in a hideout in the outskirts of Delhi, from where he was nabbed.