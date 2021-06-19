Five bridges to be built on OMR: EV Velu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Highways and PWD Minister EV Velu on Friday said five bridges would be built between Madhya Kailash and Siruseri on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

“In 2010, to decongest the Rajiv Gandhi Salai, it had been proposed to build five bridges in the 23-km road between Madhya Kailash and Siruseri. However, the successive government failed to develop the road. We will build five bridges at a cost of Rs 500 crore,” Velu said.

He inspected toll gates on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road and took stock of the impact on account of closure of them. He also inspected the construction of “U” shape bridge at Tidel Park at a cost of 1108.13 crore.