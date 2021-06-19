STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras University to boost teaching and research, strengthen Tamil ties

The university has decided to introduce an elective course on ‘Thirukkural Professional Ethics’ to popularise the great work among students.

Madras University

Madras University (Photo |P Jawahar, EPS)

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has taken a slew of decisions to make the varsity progressive and equipped to meet the requirements of ‘Education 4.0’ (upgrading education to meet the needs of fourth industrial revolution), besides helping students to stay connected with their rich Tamil culture and roots.

The university has decided to introduce an elective course on ‘Thirukkural Professional Ethics’ to popularise the great work among students. Also, a premier expert committee will be formed to advise, review and enhance teaching and research at the university.

The decisions were taken in the syndicate meeting of the university, which was held on Friday. It was decided to form a new committee named ‘Technology and infrastructure development committee’. “The aim of the committee will be to guide the institution on application of technology in upgrading itself. The committee, headed by Dr G Bhaskaran, will recommend ways to improve learning, evaluation process and other aspects by application of technology,” vice-chancellor of the university, S Gowri told TNIE.

Besides, the committee will also look into latest technology-related courses that can be introduced in the varsity to make the students more employable. The varsity will submit a proposal to the State government seeking monetary provision for the committee. The varsity already has 10 sub-committees.

Similarly, a high-level expert committee will be formed to advise and review teaching and research activity in the institution. “A committee from the university will coordinate and consult top-notch academicians across the globe and implement their recommendations on enhancing the quality of teaching and research activities in the institution. Our aim is to make Madras University ready to meet the requirements of Education 4.0,” added the V-C.

On ‘Thirukkural Professional Ethics’, the V-C said the course material will be translated into English and introduced for arts and science colleges. This course can be audited or credited. “Thirukkural was written much before Chanakya’s ‘Arthashastra’, and it is a treasure trove on ethical practices which our youngsters should learn,” said the V-C.

The committee has also decided to make it mandatory for PhD students to submit abstracts of their PhD thesis in Tamil during submission of their research project. The move is aimed at promoting Tamil language among the students.

