STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation to mobilise diabetic and hypertensive patients for vaccinations

As part of its restructured vaccination plan, the city corporation will be administering vaccinations in Urban Community Healthcare Centres and special locations in each zone.

Published: 20th June 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed doctors to identify diabetic and hypertensive patients (across age groups) in the city and mobilise them for vaccination. 

Charting the city's vaccination course, the city corporation's focus is on erstwhile hotspots and on traders at present, apart from the diabetic and hypertensive patients. 

Bedi told The New Indian Express that at Koyambedu, an erstwhile hotspot, around 600-700 vaccinations are done everyday. Sometimes, these vaccinations start as early as 5 am. By now, vaccinations of workers, traders and drivers in Koyambedu have crossed 12,000. 

"In Kasimedu, which was also considered a hotspot, we had started vaccinations around ten days back and have completed around 4000 doses so far," the Commissioner said. At the Chintadripet fish market, 89 persons have been vaccinated. 

Apart from this, traders, shopkeepers and staff around the city are also being vaccinated on priority. 

As part of its restructured vaccination plan, the city corporation will be administering vaccinations in Urban Community Healthcare Centres (UCHC) and special locations in each zone, and not focus on Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (UPHC). 

Earlier the city corporation had conducted vaccinations in primary healthcare centres among other centres. Now, the civic body has identified three locations across each zone with complete arrangements including registration, apart from the 20 UCHCs across the corporation limits. This would mean that the city will have 65 vaccination centres apart from the special camps that are to be conducted on a regular basis. 

"As far as UPHCs are concerned, we will vaccinate wherever need be," Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told Express. 

The city corporation has an everyday schedule of vaccinations sent to officials concerned ahead of every working day. Based on the availability of stock, targeted number of vaccinations under various categories like mass vaccination, workplace camps, special camps, UCHCs and the balance (if any) from the previous day. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Corporation restructured vaccination plan Gagandeep Singh Bedi Chennai covid vaccination drive Chennai COVID cases
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp