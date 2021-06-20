Chennai corporation to mobilise diabetic and hypertensive patients for vaccinations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed doctors to identify diabetic and hypertensive patients (across age groups) in the city and mobilise them for vaccination.

Charting the city's vaccination course, the city corporation's focus is on erstwhile hotspots and on traders at present, apart from the diabetic and hypertensive patients.

Bedi told The New Indian Express that at Koyambedu, an erstwhile hotspot, around 600-700 vaccinations are done everyday. Sometimes, these vaccinations start as early as 5 am. By now, vaccinations of workers, traders and drivers in Koyambedu have crossed 12,000.

"In Kasimedu, which was also considered a hotspot, we had started vaccinations around ten days back and have completed around 4000 doses so far," the Commissioner said. At the Chintadripet fish market, 89 persons have been vaccinated.

Apart from this, traders, shopkeepers and staff around the city are also being vaccinated on priority.

As part of its restructured vaccination plan, the city corporation will be administering vaccinations in Urban Community Healthcare Centres (UCHC) and special locations in each zone, and not focus on Urban Primary Healthcare Centres (UPHC).

Earlier the city corporation had conducted vaccinations in primary healthcare centres among other centres. Now, the civic body has identified three locations across each zone with complete arrangements including registration, apart from the 20 UCHCs across the corporation limits. This would mean that the city will have 65 vaccination centres apart from the special camps that are to be conducted on a regular basis.

"As far as UPHCs are concerned, we will vaccinate wherever need be," Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi told Express.

The city corporation has an everyday schedule of vaccinations sent to officials concerned ahead of every working day. Based on the availability of stock, targeted number of vaccinations under various categories like mass vaccination, workplace camps, special camps, UCHCs and the balance (if any) from the previous day.