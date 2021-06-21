Skyrocketing diesel price makes seafood dearer in Chennai

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the soaring diesel prices have emptied the pockets of fisherfolk, seafood has become dearer in the city. There has been at least 20 per cent surge in the prices of fish over the last few weeks.

Girubakaran Parthiban, a trawler owner from Kasimedu, said that he barely earns any income after the diesel price hike.

“One of our boats got to shore yesterday and we sold fish worth around Rs 1,30,000. But, for this we had to fill over 850 litres of diesel in the boat, costing around Rs 85,000. Payment for workers, transportation to the market and ice together came upto Rs 40,000. So, after all this work, we earned a paltry Rs 5,000,” he explained.

Nearly 1,500 boats, including trawlers, gillnet boats, fibre boats and country boats, operate from Kasimedu fishing harbour. While trawlers and gillnet boats go to the sea for almost 30 days, fibre boats venture on 10-day trips mostly.

As a result of the fuel price hike, seafood prices have shot up in the city. Pomfret, which usually costs Rs 350-450 per kg was priced at Rs 500-600 in the retail markets on Sunday. Similarly, anchovies now cost about Rs 300 (previously Rs 250), and seer fish Rs 1,100 (previously Rs 800-1,000).

Fisherfolk say the prices will shoot up further once inter-State transport is allowed. “Since we do not have cold storage facilities, fish from Chennai are mostly transported to Bengaluru and Kerala, from where they will be exported. Once the transport resumes, most fish will be sold to these States, and the prices in TN will further increase due to shortage. Already, the number of boats going to sea has reduced,” said K Selvaraj, one of the fishermen at Kasimedu.

Meanwhile, Covid norms, including social distancing and wearing of masks, went for a toss at the fish markets during the weekend.