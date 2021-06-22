Relief for locals as Chennai Corporation begins clearing trash along Kasimedu Beach after years

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday began clearing garbage along the shore of Kasimedu Beach in North Chennai, which had remained uncollected for almost ten years.

The mountains of garbage near the Kasimedu fish market have been a regular sight for several years.

In 2019, The New Indian Express had written a report on the garbage mountains causing health hazards to locals and fishermen. But despite repeated complaints, a solution could not be found.

However, despite reports and complaints, the piles of garbage were never cleared even though the dumping site was an environmentally sensitive zone.

As part of its mass cleaning drive in the city, the civic body finally took up the clearing of the garbage along the shore.

Sources said that up to 100 metric tonnes of garbage remained on the site. Most of the waste included plastic and rubber.

The drive was initiated after repeated requests by residents to the newly elected MLA of the RK Nagar constituency, where this falls.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MLA JJ Ebenezer said residents in the constituency had demanded that the garbage piles be cleared and finally a drive was initiated by the new government.

“So far, we have removed 30 metric tons of garbage and another 60 are left,” he said, adding that activities such as cleaning of drainage lines too were ongoing ahead of the monsoon season.

The MLA said that the garbage was a public health issue for the fishermen who finally get to live amidst cleaner surroundings.

Members from the fishermen union too expressed happiness at the garbage being removed by the civic body after years.