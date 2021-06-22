STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Relief for locals as Chennai Corporation begins clearing trash along Kasimedu Beach after years

In 2019, The New Indian Express had written a report on the garbage mountains causing health hazards to locals and fishermen. But despite repeated complaints, a solution could not be found.

Published: 22nd June 2021 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai corporation workers clearing the garbage at Kasimedu. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation on Tuesday began clearing garbage along the shore of Kasimedu Beach in North Chennai, which had remained uncollected for almost ten years.

The mountains of garbage near the Kasimedu fish market have been a regular sight for several years.

In 2019, The New Indian Express had written a report on the garbage mountains causing health hazards to locals and fishermen. But despite repeated complaints, a solution could not be found.

However, despite reports and complaints, the piles of garbage were never cleared even though the dumping site was an environmentally sensitive zone.

As part of its mass cleaning drive in the city, the civic body finally took up the clearing of the garbage along the shore.

ALSO READ: Chennai residents not hesitant to 'go to school'

Sources said that up to 100 metric tonnes of garbage remained on the site. Most of the waste included plastic and rubber.

The drive was initiated after repeated requests by residents to the newly elected MLA of the RK Nagar constituency, where this falls.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, MLA JJ Ebenezer said residents in the constituency had demanded that the garbage piles be cleared and finally a drive was initiated by the new government.

“So far, we have removed 30 metric tons of garbage and another 60 are left,” he said, adding that activities such as cleaning of drainage lines too were ongoing ahead of the monsoon season.

The MLA said that the garbage was a public health issue for the fishermen who finally get to live amidst cleaner surroundings.

Members from the fishermen union too expressed happiness at the garbage being removed by the civic body after years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Kasimedu beach
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp