Robotic sewer-cleaner launched in Chepauk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A robotic machine to replace manual scavengers have been introduced at the Chepauk Constituency by MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin. The machine was demonstrated at the constituency on Sunday and through its suction power, the pipe goes inside the manhole and sucks out the sewage. Through digital controllers, the arms of the instrument can be adjusted accordingly to remove the garbage.

MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the move to introduce such automated machines to remove underground sewage was done as part of the poll promises by the DMK government to eliminate manual scavenging in the State. Sources said such machines would be introduced in many parts of the city. The machine is expected to make the work easier too.