STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai commuters complain as public not allowed on suburban trains

Since May 17, only government employees and people providing ‘essential services’ have been allowed on these trains.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Government employees have been allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai

(File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Since the State government has permitted transport between Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, commuters say the general public should be allowed to travel on suburban trains again. Since May 17, only government employees and people providing ‘essential services’ have been allowed on these trains.

This has forced residents of Tiruvallur, Tiruttani, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram to find alternate ways to reach their offices in Chennai. On Monday, bus services between Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts were resumed with 50 per cent of the seating capacity.

But without access to suburban trains, thousands of workers, including electricians, plumbers, painters and construction labourers, are struggling to travel between Chennai and Tiruttani every day, said S Srinisavan, a commuter from Tiruvallur. “The government has allowed many private companies to function, and the Southern Railways’ decision not to let these employees use the suburban trains is unacceptable,” he asserted.

Another commuter, G Narayanan, from Chengalpattu, said the Railways’ reluctance to allow the general public on suburban trains results in overcrowding of buses. “Almost all buses from Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Perungalathur and Vandalur are crowded. The Covid-19 protocol is violated, and commuters have to risk their lives to travel to work as many employers have asked their staff to return to offices,” he added.

Southern Railway officials said they increased the number of suburban services from 379 to 470 from Monday. “Since all government departments are allowed to function, we have added more services. A decision on allowing the general public on trains will be taken soon,” said a Railway official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
commuters suburban trains chennai
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp