DMK man booked for criminal intimidation

CHENNAI: Ice House police have booked a DMK functionary for alleged criminal intimidation. The action follows a complaint by social activist B Vijayakumar, who alleged that he was threatened of life after he whistleblowed on an illegal water connection in Mattan Kuppam locality.
