Mass desilting drive to prevent waterlogging

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board has started a massive desilting drive to cover 801 streets in 10 days. This move is aimed at reducing water stagnation. For the purpose, the board is using 258 desliting machines, 142 jetrodding machines and 54 super suckers.

The works will be carried till June 30. “This drive will ensure that the sewers are deep enough to carry more water in case of bountiful rains,” said an CMWSSB official, adding that they were working with other departments to avoid damages to utility cables. “The work is usually carried out at night, but since lockdown is in force, work is done during the day, too.”

Meanwhile the metro water department had promised in March that there is enough water to supply for a year. One of the main reasons for this is due to cyclones Nivar and Burevi. This led to almost 100 per cent increase in reservoir levels compared to last year.