Rare condition treated with liver transplant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Kauvery Hospital successfully performed a transplant surgery on a 25-year-old woman with a rare malignant tumour of the liver recently. According to a press release, the patient was diagnosed with Hepatic epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (HEHE), a malignant tumour that occurs in the soft tissues or blood vessels in the lung, liver or bone.

“The woman, from Coimbatore, presented symptoms of upper abdominal pain and significant weight loss. Upon abdominal scan and investigations, we found the presence of HEHE. We recommended a liver transplant, in order to replace the cancerous organ with a healthier one,” the release quoted Dr K Elankumaran, head of liver diseases transplantation and hepatobiliary surgery, Kauvery Hospital, as saying.

HEHE is rare and often poorly diagnosed due to its heterogeneous nature. Its prevalence is one in one lakh population, and requires accurate and timely diagnosis. The patient’s uncle came forward to donate a portion of his liver. She had a quick and uncomplicated recovery and was discharged from the hospital in a week, the release added.