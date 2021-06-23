Young scientist found dead on river banks
The body of a 26-year-old scientist with the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre was found on the banks of River Palar in Vayalur in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.
Published: 23rd June 2021 07:01 AM | Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 07:01 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: The body of a 26-year-old scientist with the Indira Gandhi Atomic Research Centre was found on the banks of River Palar in Vayalur in Chengalpattu on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sathya Sairam. Police sources said the body was found around seven km from Sairam’s hostel.