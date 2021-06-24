Digital equipment to govt school students sought

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notice to the State government on a PIL seeking to procure digital equipment for government and aided school children to enable them to continue their education during the pandemic.

According to the petitioner, Thamizhaga Penkal Iyakkam sought the court to direct the School education authorities to declare the previous academic year as zero academic year and also provide digital equipment to all school children for their classes.

The petitioner said the students of government and government-aided schools are mostly from poor families. The school education authorities should set up world-class education rooms in each of the localities for government school students by following Covid protocols, urged the petitioner. The first Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered the State to file a detailed report in six weeks

At the receiving end

