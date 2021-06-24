STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Listen to their music and raise some funds

The concert will feature over 50 artists from across various regions, in a series of live gigs that the artists will perform on their Facebook accounts.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:47 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following World Music Day (June 21), this week, Facebook in association with United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT) brings eminent musicians from south India to use their collective might to entertain and inspire people virtually.

The artists will perform at a concert called ‘One Voice’ which is part of the ‘Live In Your Living Room’ series of concerts on Facebook, till June 26, and will help raise awareness and funds in support of struggling musicians and singers from the industry during difficult times. ‘Live In Your Living Room’ is a live entertainment platform as part of Facebook’s ‘Social for Good’ initiative, which supports large community causes by bringing together public figures and creators to raise awareness and funding.

The concert will feature over 50 artists from across various regions, in a series of live gigs that the artists will perform on their Facebook accounts. The artist line-up includes GV Prakash, Karthik, Raghu Dixit, Sean Roldan, Rajhesh Vaidhya, Haricharan, Srinivas, Shweta Mohan, Vijay Prakash, Unnikrishnan & Uthara, and many more. Paras Sharma, director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India, said, “We have been working with partners from the Indian music industry to build unique social experiences and bring music into the ways people connect and share moments on Facebook.

The past few months have been difficult for many, but it’s been heartening to see how people have come together on our platforms to help each other. We wanted to provide an opportunity for people to come together virtually, to unwind and smile, from the comfort of their homes and are thrilled to partner with United Singers Charitable Trust for this initiative.” Srinivas, founder trustee, USCT, said, “‘One Voice’ truly represents the spirit of everyone invested in making this happen and helping the struggling musicians and singers fight the battle against COVID-19.

We look forward to making thi s concer t a success.” Through the week, music lovers can also look forward to expressing themselves through engaging Reels challenges, a newly launched AR filter – ‘Beat Dance’ developed by creator Varun Rikar and T-Series and special edition MoreMusicTogether Stickers. The ‘One Voice’ concert will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm, on USCT’s Facebook page and the respective artists’ Facebook pages.

