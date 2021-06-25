Book Covid vaccine at GCC centres online

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city residents can now register for vaccination at the corporation’s vaccination centres on https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/.

The residents can choose a centre in their zones and choose a time slot. Alternatively, they may call at 044-4612 2300 or WhatsApp 94999 33644 to book a slot.

According to a statement on Thursday, only one third of the doses allotted to a particular centre will be available for online or telephonic booking. The remainder will be reserved for those who visit the centres.

The site was launched at Ripon Buildings on Thursday by Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, along with Secretary for Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department Shiv Das Meena and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.