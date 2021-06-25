STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai man detained under Goondas Act for derogatory tweets on DMK Chief Ministers

On June 8, Kishore had tweeted a derogatory message on C N Annadurai followed by similar messages on M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, police had said

Published: 25th June 2021 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

The Chennai police had arrested Kishore after a DMK IT wing functionary lodged a complaint (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kishore K Swamy, a social media commentator and self-styled supporter of the right wing, was detained under the Goondas Act, police sources confirmed on Friday.

The decision to detain him under the stringent legislation comes days after his arrest in Chennai for posting derogatory comments against former DMK Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and present Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Swamy has over 50,000 followers on Twitter. Since 2014, he had been known for using obscene language against people who do not concur with his ideology. His earlier targets included women journalists.

On June 8, Kishore had tweeted a derogatory message on C N Annadurai followed by similar messages on M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, police had said.

On June 10, a district DMK IT wing functionary lodged a complaint at the Sankar Nagar police. The Chennai police subsequently arrested Kishore.

He was arrested under several sections of IPC including provocation with intent to cause riot, causing alarm to the public inducing to commit an offence against the state and circulating rumours with intent to create enmity. Police said that he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody until June 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goondas Act Chennai Kishore K Swamy
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp