Chennai man detained under Goondas Act for derogatory tweets on DMK Chief Ministers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kishore K Swamy, a social media commentator and self-styled supporter of the right wing, was detained under the Goondas Act, police sources confirmed on Friday.

The decision to detain him under the stringent legislation comes days after his arrest in Chennai for posting derogatory comments against former DMK Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and present Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Swamy has over 50,000 followers on Twitter. Since 2014, he had been known for using obscene language against people who do not concur with his ideology. His earlier targets included women journalists.

On June 8, Kishore had tweeted a derogatory message on C N Annadurai followed by similar messages on M Karunanidhi and M K Stalin, police had said.

On June 10, a district DMK IT wing functionary lodged a complaint at the Sankar Nagar police. The Chennai police subsequently arrested Kishore.

He was arrested under several sections of IPC including provocation with intent to cause riot, causing alarm to the public inducing to commit an offence against the state and circulating rumours with intent to create enmity. Police said that he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody until June 28.