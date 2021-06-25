Civic body’s over change of CRZ classification rejected by CAG report

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Has classification of Coastal Zone changed from CRZ-III to CRZ-II for three villages in Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Uthandi where 798 unauthorised constructions have mushroomed? The CAG report which was tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly states that the Union government has yet to give its assent to reclassify the three villages where unauthorised buildings and bungalows have mushroomed.

This comes after Greater Chennai Corporation has filed a status report before Madras High Court that the classification of Coastal Zone has been changed from CRZ-III to CRZ-II during 2018 for most of the lands in Injambakkam, Sholinganallur and Uthandi wherein buildings are permitted on the landward side of the existing road prior to 1991.

“The three villages continued to remain in CRZ-III with unauthorised developments mushrooming in violation of coastal regulations. This area has witnessed phenomenal development and Greater Chennai Corporation failed to initiate action against rampant violations of the law....” the report added. “Remarks by CMDA indicate that the reclassification was at the draft stage,” the report said.

Developments in coastal areas are regulated under Coastal Regulation Zone classification - CRZ-1, CRZ-II, CRZ-III and CRZ-IV based on the developments in the area along the shore as notified by the Union government from time to time. CRZ-III zone is a relatively undisturbed area, which is not substantially built-up, where area up to 200 metres from High Tide Line is to be earmarked as No Development Zone. CRZ-II zone are areas that have been developed up to or close to the shoreline, the report stated.

In September 2017, following the direction of Madras High Court, a survey on unauthorised or deviated construction of buildings was carried out in the three villages along the coastal areas by the officials of CMDA and GCC.

“Notices were issued to 798 buildings in the period between January to April 2018. Only 48 owners responded with documents as called for. Scrutiny of the documents by GCC revealed that 31 buildings were constructed without approval from appropriate authority and 17 were constructed by deviating from the approved plan. Thus all the 48 buildings were in violation of statutory requirements. The remaining 750 owners did not respond to the notice,” the report stated.

The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority along with Collector of Chengalpattu district, revenue officials as well as Mahabalipuram Local Authority, with full aid of police, carry out survey and inspection of these buildings and file a status report.