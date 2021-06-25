HC orders collector inspection after ‘land sharks’ squat on waterbody

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view of an alleged encroachment of 100 acres by ‘land sharks’ in collusion with government officials of a waterbody at Sembium near Perambur, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai Collector to inspect the spot. The court also ordered the State to file a comprehensive report by July 14.

The two-member Bench of justices N Kirubakaran and TV Thamilselvi admitted the plea moved by Lion G Devarajan, a resident of Sembium, praying the court to direct the authorities to demolish the construction and water connections.

According to the petitioner, about 150 acres classified as waterbody in Sembium is worth several crores. Though it was a waterbody, it was filled with rubbish and debris and has been illegally alienated for unlawful gain.

The miscreants encroached the land, divided it into 30 plots each measuring 1,632 sqft and sold them as residential lands illegally, the petitioner added. This apart, a portion of the land has been illegally mortgaged with a nationalised bank in collusion with the bank officials and the sub-registrar office to avail a loan of Rs 30 crore, he said. Advocate-general R Shunmugasundaram assured the Bench the collector would look into the allegations.