STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

HC orders collector inspection after ‘land sharks’ squat on waterbody

The miscreants encroached the land, divided it into 30 plots each measuring 1,632 sqft and sold them as residential lands illegally, the petitioner added.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking a serious view of an alleged encroachment of 100 acres by ‘land sharks’ in collusion with government officials of a waterbody at Sembium near Perambur, the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Chennai Collector to inspect the spot. The court also ordered the State to file a comprehensive report by July 14.

The two-member Bench of justices N Kirubakaran and TV Thamilselvi admitted the plea moved by Lion G Devarajan, a resident of Sembium, praying the court to direct the authorities to demolish the construction and water connections.

According to the petitioner, about 150 acres classified as waterbody in Sembium is worth several crores. Though it was a waterbody, it was filled with rubbish and debris and has been illegally alienated for unlawful gain. 

The miscreants encroached the land, divided it into 30 plots each measuring 1,632 sqft and sold them as residential lands illegally, the petitioner added. This apart, a portion of the land has been illegally mortgaged with a nationalised bank in collusion with the bank officials and the sub-registrar office to avail a loan of Rs 30 crore, he said. Advocate-general R Shunmugasundaram assured the Bench the collector would look into the allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • B S MANI
    Why wait for Court order? Collectors should take initiative on topmost priority to thwart the attempt of Public Land/Road grabbing on receiving the information. They along with Tahsildar, RDO, VAO barely take interest.
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp