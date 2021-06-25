STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NGT order continues to be flouted in Chitlapakkam

According to the order, the town panchayat must shift the SWM resource recovery park by June 30 and set up a resource recovery centre.

Published: 25th June 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

The plight of the resource recovery park in Chitlapakkam | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite NGT’s order following an article by Express, Chitlapakkam town panchayat is still lagging behind in regular garbage collection, source segregation and shifting of the solid waste management resource recovery park.

Citing Express’s article dated September 24 and subsequent articles on non-compliance of NGT order to follow Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the court mentioned timeline for betterment of the current scenario in its final order. 

According to the order, the town panchayat must shift the SWM resource recovery park by June 30 and set up a resource recovery centre. However, works has not commenced yet.  “The resource recovery park is on the Chitlapakkam lakebed. Often plastic and other garbage find their way from recovery centre into the lake. After numerous appeals, NGT ordered that the park must be shifted. However, no action has been taken,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a local resident.

The court also ordered to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, by January 31. By the deadline, 100 per cent source segregation apart from regular garbage collection should have been achieved. However, since the pandemic, civic issues took a back seat.

While source segregation is not happening at all, waste is also not being collected regularly.Residents say trash is only being collected once or twice in a week, due to which waste is piling up on the roads. When contacted, the local panchayat official said works got delayed due to Covid and that the shifting of the resource recovery park will begin soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT garbage collection waste management Chitlapakkam
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp