Three years on, Special Task Force yet to crackdown on illegal buildings

C Shivakumar

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Task force constituted to crackdown on illegal or unauthorised buildings across the city nearly three years ago, is yet to take off despite completing several rounds of meetings.

The State government had constituted two special task forces to address issues pertaining to encroachments, unauthorized construction and enforcement of provisions under the Second Master Plan in Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) and areas that come under the jurisdiction of Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and Composite Local Planning Authority. A G.O. to this effect was passed on December 17, 2018.

The Special Task Force was formed after the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs asked the State government in 2018 to take necessary steps after Supreme Court suggested the Union government to issue an advisory to all States to constitute such a force so that civic facilities are improved and inconvenience cost to resident of cities and other metropolitan cities is reduced.

It is learnt that a total of 2,068 multi-storey buildings have been identified where planning permission was issued after 2007 wherein the Completion Certificate was not applied. Sources said that notices were issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation to 1,454 multi-storey buildings while Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority issued notices to 614 multi-storey buildings last year. But, no action has been taken yet. The issue being lack of coordination among departments.

It is learnt that the first four meetings with key departments were held which lacked participation from representatives like the Public Works Department and Fire Service department. Interestingly, the issue has been highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India which tabled its report in State Assembly, highlighting the lack of coordination between departments, resulting in unauthorised developments and causing threat to public safety in the event of emergencies, such as fire and stampede.

The report also hit out at the State government over the 20-month delay in forming the task force when the seven-storey Chennai Silks building on Usman Road in T Nagar crumbled during the early hours of June 1, 2017, after a major fire engulfed the building the previous day. Similarly, the enforcement cell of CMDA, which initiates action against unauthorised buildings, is functioning without adequate strength.The CAG report stated that after the State government sought a required staff proposal, CMDA put forth the need of 37 additional officers or staff and 45 outsourced persons.

When, however, the State urged CMDA to furnish financial implications towards the revised requirement, CMDA did not furnish it. “The delay in submission of financial implication for more than two days resulted in non strengthening of the Enforcement Cell’s function as there was vacancy of 32 staff against the sanctioned strength of 66, as of November 2018,” the report stated.

Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president KM Sadanand said that there is a need to evaluate the necessity of the special task force and its function. “We wake up when there is a disaster and become lax after a few days without looking at remedial measures to solve the problem,” he said.