A bro code for kolam

CHENNAI: For generations, many cultural practices have been perpetuated and passed down to women, as part of their domestic and moral responsibilities to uphold values in society. One among them considered a sign of a woman’s prowess in her capacity as the ‘lady’ of the household is the kolam-drawing ritual. Years of this gender stereotyping and conditioning has not only propagated the ritualistic art form as a symbol of womanhood or feminism but also created a skewed perception of it.

But the winds of change seem to now showcase more men with kolam-drawing skills, there’s still a long way to go in terms of unlearning the gender constructs built around the art form, it seems. Here’s where youngsters like Ravisankar VM and Surya VM are disrupting age-old misogynistic beliefs.

For the brothers, who’ve always been fascinated and drawn to kolams since childhood, the lockdown rekindled their passion to revisit their favourite pastime. Currently, through their Instagram endeavour MuraiVaasal (common threshold), the duo is redesigning gender roles by encouraging more youngsters to embrace the art form confidently.

A colourful comeback

Offering us a quick recap of how kolam shaped their formative years, Ravi shares, “As kids, we would go kolam-hopping almost every day and more so during festivals. Margazhi months were extra special and hence we kept the tagline of our page as Everyday is Margazhi. Our streets would be decorated with kolams in all shapes, intricate patterns and colours. We would enthusiastically make note of them in our notebooks and come home to practice. We would also refer to amma’s and grandma’s books but amma was a working woman so she didn’t have the time to experiment with elaborate motifs.

This went on for a while and paused completely after we climbed the academic ladder.” Since last June, the brothers, who are residents of Tiruvottiyur in north Chennai, have drawn and documented over 200 varieties of sikku, pulli, padi kolams and rangoli on their Instagram page, which has clocked in 21,000 followers. However, it was their rainbowcoloured sikku kolam and geometric eye pattern for Pride month that garnered them the maximum likes and limelight, says an elated Ravi. “It was only a small tribute to the queer community. Our aim is to make the page as gender-inclusive and diverse as possible.

On International Yoga Day, I replicated one of the yoga poses in my designs and that was also liked by many. MuraiVaasal is for anyone who loves and appreciates kolam. All our kolams are a product of team effort. My brother and I brainstorm ideas the previous day, he helps me photograph them after drawing and our mother shares her constructive feedback. It’s also a time for family bonding,” shares Ravi, who spends at least an hour drawing kolams every day.

Powder power

Thanks to working from home, the brothers have been able to find time for their hobby. “We’ve quit gym and rely on kolam for workouts these days. You get to squat and draw the design on floors for hours together. My patience has improved drastically. I feel more relaxed and there’s a sense of achievement after completing every kolam. It’s also a great exercise for the mind and fingers.

We use the term ‘kai pakkuvam’ and often associate it with a trait that women have. I think anybody can master that with dedication and practice. Before using powder, we used to draw with rice flour and that was even trickier. So there’s nothing that you cannot learn,” assures Ravi. From a 59-padi kolam to intricate thematic designs, the duo’s Instagram page is a visual treat to weary eyes.

Their impressive list of kolam collections features patterns of animals, flowers, letters, traditional motifs and more. “My brother is good at sikku kolam. He was the one who pushed me out of my comfort zone to explore complex designs. I would attempt it first on my notebook and then replicate it on the floor. There are days when I’ve spent a whole day drawing a kolam. I motivate our followers to use our page name as a hashtag and try out our designs. We wouldn’t have come this far without the support of our well-wishers and friends,” says a grateful Ravi.

Art for all

While he is overwhelmed with the positive responses, a few discouraging remarks are inevitable, he says. But, what’s heartwarming is the reception from men, who are keen to take up kolam as a hobby. “I know men who’ve started drawing designs recently and feel happy about steering away from (societal) conditioning. Unfortunately, not many women have supported whole-heartedly.

Some acknowledge and appreciate it but I haven’t been able to maintain a rapport with any of the senior artists, although I would love to learn from them. Besides this, I keep getting messages like ‘how does your mom permit you to do this?’, ‘do your colleagues know?’, ‘why are you stepping into women’s domain? ...and so on. I’m used to it now and somebody has to step up. We can’t always hide in our cocoons,” points out Ravi. Going forward, Ravi plans to document all their original designs.

Their page can be used as a reference by anyone who’s looking to develop drawing skills, and try elaborate patterns. “There are enough books, theses and research material addressing many angles of the kolam. We do not want to add to it. Upon demand, we’ve been sharing tutorial reels since this June. It will show viewers the easier way to draw smaller kolams for beginners. A coffee table book featuring kolams is in the bucket list,” notes Ravi.

Besides kolams, the duo has been sharing their antique brass vessel collections too. Do not be surprised if you find a tulasi madam or kuthu vizhaku accompanying most of their kolam pictures. It’s a sentimental touch, notes Ravi. “Some even asked if I’m a spiritual person because of these props. I want to make it clear that our page is open to all. We are no kolam exponents.

We just want to promote this art form. We would love for people to see this as another art form and not bring a gender angle to it. Our parents never pressured us to shy away from pursuing kolam and we want the same for others,” requests Ravi. Until then, let’s take some inspiration from their delightful designs. For details, visit Instagram page: MuraiVaasal