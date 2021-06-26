Missing Chennai teen found staying with girlfriend in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old from Puzhal who went missing a year ago, has been rescued after he was found living with his girlfriend in Bengaluru, police sources said.

The boy’s parents had lodged a complaint stating that he was missing, and after a recent tip-off about the boy’s whereabouts, a police team was sent to Bengaluru.

The sources said the boy was living with his girlfriend, who is a minor from Vyasarpadi, and her mother. Both teenagers were rescued and sent to a child welfare home, while the woman was arrested.