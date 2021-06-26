STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Security at Chennai airport focus of two-day seminar

BCAS Regional Office, Chennai, was the first to conduct the Aviation Security Seminar at Chennai Airport on June 23.

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The security of VVIPs at airports, security aspects of cargo handling and preventing unruly behaviour during flights were discussed during the two-day Regional Aviation Security Seminar at the Chennai Airport.

The event was organised as part of a series of regional aviation security seminars organised by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the apex regulatory body for all aviation security matters in India, in connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking 75 years of Indian Independence, according to an official release.

BCAS Regional Office, Chennai, was the first to conduct the Aviation Security Seminar at Chennai Airport on June 23. Officers from BCAS headquarters and its 20 regional offices, airport directors and Chief Security Officers of 13 airports in southern region, local police representatives and Chief Security Officers of major airlines also participated in the sessions, the release added.

Comments

