204 cases filed in total against agitators during PMK protests: DGP tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate General of Police informed the Madras High Court that a total of 204 cases were registered against the 35,554 accused persons throughout the State, during the protest by PMK and Vainniyar Sangam held on December 1, demanding 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyars in government jobs and higher education.

The issue pertains to Varaki, a journalist, moving the court seeking to restrain such illegal demonstrations by the PMK in the State, such as by blocking the trains and obstructing railway tracks. “There was tremendous hindrance to normal flow of traffic by the agitators emerging surprisingly without seeking any permission and had become a reason for unnecessary diversion of road users putting them into hardship”, he added. The DGP also said severe action is being taken to prevent such agitations.