Sailors’ Society distributes Covid care kits to seafarers

On Friday, seafarers in Chennai  received the kits. The doctors at VHS hospital, Taramani, briefed the seafarers on how to use the kits.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thousands  of Indian seafarers and their families will receive Covid medical kit and access to a paramedic-led helpline, thanks to international maritime charity Sailors’ Society and a grant from Seafarers’ International Relief Fund.

Seafarers and their family members in 10 port cities will benefit from the first roll-out of  the project, set up in response to the latest deadly wave of Covid pandemic in India.

Sailors’  Society CEO Sara Baade said, “During this devastating latest Covid wave in India, we’ve been particularly concerned for the health of seafaring communities, many of which have a real need for basic medical  equipment, medicines and information on how to recognise and respond to Covid symptoms.”
 

