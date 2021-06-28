Plans on to boost water supply in Chennai to meet need

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As water pipelines have been laid in most of the added areas, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is now planning to increase the water supply. While about 810 MLD of water is being supplied to the city daily for domestic use, the requirement stands at 1,200 MLD.

Metro Water is working to bridge the gap by drawing water from Veeranam tank and other sources, apart from the five reservoirs that supply water to the city.

Veeeranam tank, with a capacity of 1,465 mcft, is currently dry. But it is expected to get filled in a week after Mettur water reaches it. "We could draw an additional 100-120 MLD from here and augment city's water supply," said an official. However, currently, the added areas are being supplied water on only about four days a week.