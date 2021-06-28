STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plans on to boost water supply in Chennai to meet need

As water pipelines have been laid in most of the added areas, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is now planning to increase the water supply.

Published: 28th June 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Summer Chennai water Chennai water supply

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As water pipelines have been laid in most of the added areas, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board is now planning to increase the water supply. While about 810 MLD of water is being supplied to the city daily for domestic use, the requirement stands at 1,200 MLD.

Metro Water is working to bridge the gap by drawing water from Veeranam tank and other sources, apart from the five reservoirs that supply water to the city.

Veeeranam tank, with a capacity of 1,465 mcft, is currently dry. But it is expected to get filled in a week after Mettur water reaches it. "We could draw an additional 100-120 MLD from here and augment city's water supply," said an official.  However, currently, the added areas are being supplied water on only about four days a week.

